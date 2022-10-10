StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $738,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $218.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.78. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

