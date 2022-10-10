Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is QCM Cayman Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 4.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

