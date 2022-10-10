Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 911 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 258,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

