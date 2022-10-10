HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

