StoneX Group Inc. Invests $802,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

