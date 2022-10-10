Canal Insurance CO Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,789,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.