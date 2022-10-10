Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for about 4.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

