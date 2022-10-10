Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of GAM stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

