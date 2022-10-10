Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in St. Joe by 46.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $32.06 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.23.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.