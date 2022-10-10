Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,184 shares of company stock worth $1,558,593 in the last three months.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

