Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

