Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $163.03

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.03 and last traded at $163.05, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

