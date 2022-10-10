Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

