Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.06.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $769.46 million, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

