Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AMERCO by 58.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 262,822 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $10,875,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Down 3.5 %

UHAL stock opened at $537.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

