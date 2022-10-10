Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 95,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,041,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $96.96 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.