Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 137,495 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,495 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 500,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

