White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Cut by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 7.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,315.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,320.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,227.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,397.60.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile



White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

