1,000 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Markel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity

Markel Stock Performance

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,151.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,299.49. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

