Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 5.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Markel by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Markel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,151.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,299.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

