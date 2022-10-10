Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 32.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 33.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

