Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.67.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

