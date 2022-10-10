Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

