Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises approximately 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Graham by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Graham
In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Graham Stock Down 2.8 %
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
