Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises approximately 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Graham by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $536.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.