Insight Protocol Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $56,456.07 and approximately $4,285.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insight Protocol (INX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Insight Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 183,285,663.4420004 in circulation. The last known price of Insight Protocol is 0.00030905 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,864.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inxprotocol.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.