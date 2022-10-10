Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,600

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,825 ($94.55).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,868 ($70.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,418.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,256.94. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm has a market cap of £41.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Reckitt Benckiser Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.