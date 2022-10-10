disBalancer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137,946.71 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One disBalancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $137,946.71 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,460,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,122,056 tokens. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for disBalancer is medium.com/@disbalancer. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

disBalancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer (DDOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. disBalancer has a current supply of 7,460,000 with 6,728,664.25 in circulation. The last known price of disBalancer is 0.06691039 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,816.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://disbalancer.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.