Shyft Network (SHFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,300.00

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,049,587 coins. Shyft Network’s official website is www.shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shyft Network is shyftnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft Network (SHFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Shyft Network has a current supply of 2,520,000,000 with 520,960,917.56988275 in circulation. The last known price of Shyft Network is 0.01577145 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $30,571.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shyft.network/.”

