AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.39

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 2333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

