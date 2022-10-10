Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.0529 on Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pendle

Pendle was first traded on April 28th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 tokens. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pendle’s official message board is medium.com/pendle. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle (PENDLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pendle has a current supply of 188,700,000 with 184,769,450.02911192 in circulation. The last known price of Pendle is 0.05285857 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $949,827.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pendle.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

