Centrality One Day Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

