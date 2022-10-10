Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.23

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Novavax by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Novavax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 107,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Novavax by 1,201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 112,787 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.