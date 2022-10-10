J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243 ($2.94).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 597.24. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

