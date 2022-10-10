Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 7,600

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,825 ($94.55).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,862 ($70.83) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,379.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,418.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,256.94.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

