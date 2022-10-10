Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @flamingofinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Flamingo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo (FLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Neo platform. Flamingo has a current supply of 312,284,062. The last known price of Flamingo is 0.113545 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,487,500.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flamingo.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

