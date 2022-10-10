Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Inpixon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

About Inpixon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

