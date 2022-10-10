HaloDAO (RNBW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One HaloDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $0.89 and approximately $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.89 or 0.99978745 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022471 BTC.

HaloDAO Token Profile

HaloDAO (RNBW) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2021. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 tokens. The official website for HaloDAO is www.halodao.com. HaloDAO’s official message board is medium.com/halodao/latest. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HaloDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO (RNBW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HaloDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,602,876.58536253 in circulation. The last known price of HaloDAO is 0.00000021 USD and is down -25.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,803.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.halodao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

