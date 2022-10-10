JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 155

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243 ($2.94).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 173.15 ($2.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 597.24.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

