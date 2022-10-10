FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

FDS opened at $413.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.38.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

