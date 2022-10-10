Neometals (LON:NMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Neometals (LON:NMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Neometals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON NMT opened at GBX 64 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Neometals has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.90 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £353.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.