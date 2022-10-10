Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $123.76 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.