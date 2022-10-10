Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 133 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Invst LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

