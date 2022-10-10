Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $22.58 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.91.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.