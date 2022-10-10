Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,553 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

