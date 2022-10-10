Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

