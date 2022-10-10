NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 716 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

