Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00006733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.51 billion and $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.89 or 0.99978745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.31564206 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $11,833,167.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.