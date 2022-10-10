Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0619

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00195461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MEME through the process of mining. Memetic / PepeCoin has a current supply of 30,241,075.249551 with 29,873,822.799461 in circulation. The last known price of Memetic / PepeCoin is 0.06208477 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memetic.ai/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

