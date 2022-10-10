Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $84.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

