Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.25 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

